The ‘Pokémon GO’ Fest 2022 Final Event is Here: What You Need to Know

Trainers! This year Pokémon GO Fest 2022 is having its Final Event this Saturday, Aug. 27 2022. After an entire summer of events around the world, Pokémon GO Fest 2022 is returning for one more global event.

Saturday, Aug. 27 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Trainers around the world will get to participate in this special event.

For those that bought a ticket to the main event of Pokémon GO Fest (the June 4 and 5 event), you should already have a ticket for this event. If you don’t, tickets are available for $10.99 in the in-game shop. Furthermore, Trainers can also gift the ticket to another trainer for $4.99. So if you don’t have a ticket but you do have a friend, maybe ask them nicely to send you one.

Taking a Look at What’s In Store for the ‘Pokémon GO’ Fest 2022 Final Event

Like other Pokémon GO Fest events, this event is for both ticket and non-ticket holders.

The free experience will feature:

A short Special Research story.

Trainers who take a snapshot during the event may encounter Munna, which can be shiny for the first time.

Several special avatar items in the shop. Including a hat, a shirt, and an outfit.

Event-exclusive Raid Battles including Ultra Beasts in five-star raids.

Special event stickers, which are obtainable through Gifts, PokéStops or from purchasing through the shop.

Four unique habitats, each running for two hours and focusing on a particular Ultra Beast. Players will also get to capture Ultra Beasts in Beast Balls.

Those with a ticket will receive the same features as the free players, but will also experience:

The chance to encounter Unown N & X, with the ability to get them as shiny for the first time.

All bonuses listed in the ‘Bonus’ section.

Starting at 10:00 local time, Trainers who caught Sky Forme Shaymin will be able to chance it to Land Forme Shaymin, and vice-versa.

Incense-exclusive Pokémon depending on habitat include Unown, Torkoal and Tropius.

Bonuses include:

Spin Photo Disks at Gyms to earn up to nine free Daily Raid Passes.

Take up to five snapshots during the event for a surprise.

Earn an extra 5,000 XP in raid rewards when you win an in-person raid.

Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours.

Earn 3× XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms.

1/2 Hatch Distance for eggs.

Looking at the Unique Habitats

This Pokémon GO Fest Final Event will have four unique habitats. Each habitat will focus on a specific Ultra Beast and will run for two hours.

Each habitat will have the following Pokémon.

Ultra Incursion: Featuring Ultra Beast Pheromosa – 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. local time. Pokémon include Shaymin Scarf Pikachu, Scyther, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Hitmontop, Meditite, Anorith, Kricketot, Woobat and Karrablast.

Ultra Incursion: Ultra Beast Buzzwole – 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. Pokémon include Shaymin Scarf Pikachu, Machop, Geodude, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Numel, Cranidos, Drilbur and Axew. (Note that Drilbur is unable to be shiny.)

Ultra Incursion: Ultra Beast Xurkitree – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time. Pokémon include Shaymin Scarf Pikachu, Electabuzz, Electrike, Lileep, Shinx, Burmy (Sandy), Combee, Foongus, Joltik, Shelmet and Stunfisk. (Note that Stunfisk and Joltik cannot be shiny).

Ultra Incursion: Ultra Beast Nihilego – 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Pokémon include: Bulbasaur, Shaymin Scarf Pikachu, Clefairy, Tentacool, Chansey, Tangela, Omanyte, Chikorita, Turtwig, Burmy (Plant), Munna, Frillish, Swirlix and Skrelp. (Note that Skrelp an Frillish are unable to be shiny).

Additionally, ticket-holding Trainers will encounter these Pokémon when they use incense during the event.

All Habitat Periods: Unowns B, G, N, O, P, S and X.

Pheromosa: Mr. Mime and Pansage. (Mr. Mime cannot be shiny.)

Buzzwole: Torkoal and Pansear. (Torkoal cannot be shiny.)

Xurkitree: Panpour and Klink.

Nihilego: Tropius and Frillish. (Neither can be shiny.)

Time to Raid (Time to Win)

During this event, the following Pokémon will be appearing in raids:

1-Star Raids: Pikachu, Axel, Rockruff.

3-Star Raids: Snorlax, Salamence, Druddigon, Dartrix, Torracat, Brionne. (Only Shorlax and Druddigon can be shiny.)

5-Star Raids: Pheromosa will appear from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm local time Buzzwole will appear from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm local time Xurkitree will appear from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm local time Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, and Xurkitree* will appear from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm local time



Concerning the Special Research, all trainers will receive one Special Research story. Ticket holders will receive three additional exclusive Research Stories. Completing them will give players in-game items, an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin and exclusive avatar items. The Special Research stories will roll-out to players throughout the beginning of the event.

Lastly, new avatar-items will be available in the store. This includes a Nihilego Hat, Buzzwole shirt, and an outfit inspired by the GO Ultra Recon Squad. There will also be stickers celebrating the event available through gifts, PokéStops and the in-game shop.

Phew! Okay, that is certainly a lot of information for this event, but it wouldn’t be a Pokémon GO Fest without a ton of things going on. It’s sure to be a big day, so make sure you get your ticket ready, as well as a list of things you plan to hunt. Make sure you have your Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces and Incense ready for the big day!

Are you looking forward to the Final Event of Pokémon GO Fest 2022? Let us know in the comments.