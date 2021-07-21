The Problem With Jon Stewart will launch on Apple TV+ in September. That’s according to a hilarious new teaser, which gives the comedian’s inimitable take on Jeff Bezos and the billionaire space race.

The host tweeted the clip promoting his Apple TV+ show on Tuesday. (It’s probably not one to watch with kids around.)

Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer.

Enjoy this small step for man! pic.twitter.com/6gBHHJLByQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 20, 2021

The release was obviously timed to coincide with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space flight. It even managed to incorporate the Amazon founders cowboy hat, despite being filmed weeks before, according to a tweet by head writer Chelsea Devantez, spotted by AppleInsider:

We filmed the hat weeks ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/OsJ8iIkTdY — Chelsea Devantez (@chelseadevantez) July 20, 2021

The end of the clip reveals that The Problem With Jon Stewart will launch on Apple TV+ in September. We’d previously only been told ‘the fall’. It will be shot in front of a live, vaccinated, audience.

Interestingly, the teaser was not available on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel, where most content like this usually goes, at the time of this writing. Perhaps Apple doesn’t want to be seen mocking tech rivals too directly.