The Problem With Jon Stewart will launch on Apple TV+ on September 30. The date was revealed in a new trailer for the talk show, released Monday.

New Trailer For ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’, Coming to Apple TV+ September 30

In the trailer, we see host Jon Stewart preparing for his new show and being horrified at how he’s aged in the time since he was last on our screens as a host. The trailer also confirms the Apple TV+ show will be accompanied by a podcast.

Despite bringing with it exciting information, the new trailer doesn’t quite pack the punch of the first.

Exploring Key Problems And Their Solutions