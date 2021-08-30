The Problem With Jon Stewart will launch on Apple TV+ on September 30. The date was revealed in a new trailer for the talk show, released Monday.
New Trailer For ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’, Coming to Apple TV+ September 30
In the trailer, we see host Jon Stewart preparing for his new show and being horrified at how he’s aged in the time since he was last on our screens as a host. The trailer also confirms the Apple TV+ show will be accompanied by a podcast.
Despite bringing with it exciting information, the new trailer doesn’t quite pack the punch of the first.
Exploring Key Problems And Their Solutions
The Problem With Jon Stewart will take a deep dive into key issues, including conversations both with those impacted and those who have a hand in creating the impact and try to find solutions. These conversations will be extended via the podcast.
Mr. Stewart will host and executive produce the show through his Busboy Productions firm. Showrunner Brinda Adhikari is also an executive producer, as are Mr. Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler. Chelsea Devantez is the head writer and Lorrie Baranek is the supervising producer.