New series The Snoopy Show arrived on Apple TV+ on Friday. It joins a growing collection of Peanuts content on the streaming service. This includes the specials, with Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown now available to subscribers too.

New The Snoopy Show Episodes and Classic Valentine’s Days Special on Apple TV+

There are six episodes of the first season of The Snoopy Show currently available to Apple TV+ subscribers. The new series also dominated the front of the Apple website at the time of this writing.

The Valentine’s Day special – Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown joins other specials on the service.

The first piece of Peanuts content on Apple TV+ arrived as the service launched – Snoopy in Space. There is also a Peanuts in Space special marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Apple TV+ is free for the first year with a new device. This has been extended through July 2021 for those who are already signed up.

