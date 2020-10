Apple TV+ already has Snoopy in Space, and there is going to be even more of Charlie Brown and his beagle on the streaming service. The Snoopy Show will arrive in February 2021.

The Snoopy Show on Apple TV+

A trailer for the upcoming show dropped on Friday afternoon:

The show is, in part, a celebration of 70-years of Peanuts. There was no specific release date at the time of this writing. This new addition joins a growing roster of kids content that Apple TV+ has to offer.