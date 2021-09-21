Something wicked this way comes…Apple TV+ announced that The Tragedy of Macbeth will be available on the streaming service from January 14, 2022.

The film is the first solo effort from Academy Award winner Joel Coen and is shot in black and white. It stars Academy Award winners Denzel Washington (pictured above) and Frances McDormand, will be available in theaters from Christmas Day. Other cast members include Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson.

A trailer was released on Tuesday:

The Tragedy of Macbeth is another collaboration between Apple Original Films and A24. Previous work includes On The Rocks and Boys State.