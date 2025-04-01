These iPhone Models Won’t Get iOS 19

As WWDC 2025 is just around the corner, most iPhone owners may be wondering whether their devices will get iOS 19. Especially those who are still holding onto relatively old iPhone models.

The bad news is that the upcoming iOS version may not support all iPhone models currently compatible with iOS 18. You guessed it! Apple is reportedly removing the 2018 iPhone models from the iOS 19 device compatibility list.

This means that if you own an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you won’t be able to run the forthcoming iOS version. It’s worth pointing out that these iPhone models are equipped with the A12 Bionic chip.

As for the devices that will be supported, take a quick look at the following list:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max

iPhone‌ 14 Pro

iPhone‌ 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max ‌

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 2

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

While it’s indeed disappointing to see your iPhone being left out, you should always look at the after-effects of installing the newest update on aging hardware. One of its biggest downsides is the sluggishness that causes your iPhone to run at a snail’s pace. Remember the saying? Every cloud has a silver lining.