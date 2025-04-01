These iPhone Models Won’t Get iOS 19

As WWDC 2025 is just around the corner, most iPhone owners may be wondering whether their devices will get iOS 19. Especially those who are still holding onto relatively old iPhone models.
The bad news is that the upcoming iOS version may not support all iPhone models currently compatible with iOS 18. You guessed it! Apple is reportedly removing the 2018 iPhone models from the iOS 19 device compatibility list.
This means that if you own an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you won’t be able to run the forthcoming iOS version. It’s worth pointing out that these iPhone models are equipped with the A12 Bionic chip.
As for the devices that will be supported, take a quick look at the following list:
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone SE 3
- iPhone SE 2
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
While it’s indeed disappointing to see your iPhone being left out, you should always look at the after-effects of installing the newest update on aging hardware. One of its biggest downsides is the sluggishness that causes your iPhone to run at a snail’s pace. Remember the saying? Every cloud has a silver lining.