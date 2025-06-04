These iPhones, iPads, and Macs Won’t Get Apple’s 2025 Software Updates

Apple will reportedly drop support for several older iPhone, iPad, and Mac models when it rolls out its next major software updates later this year. As the company prepares to introduce iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 15 at WWDC 2025, users of aging devices should expect to be left behind.

iPhones Losing Support with iOS 26

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple plans to remove support for the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max with iOS 26. These models, first released in 2018, have received software updates for over five years, but iOS 18 is reportedly the last major software update they’ll get.

At the moment, the following iPhones are expected to get the iOS 26 update:

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Apple typically offers five to six years of software updates for its devices, which is above average for the smartphone industry. However, users of the dropped models will still receive occasional security updates to address critical vulnerabilities. Devices like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X were already excluded from iOS 17 and 18, continuing Apple’s steady shift toward focusing on more recent hardware.

Macs and iPads Also Affected

The changes are not limited to iPhones. A separate report from 9to5Mac notes that several Mac models will no longer be supported by macOS 26, Apple’s next desktop operating system. The following Macs can be dropped:

2017 iMac Pro

2018 MacBook Pro

2018 Mac mini

2020 MacBook Air (Intel version)

Apple’s shift toward its own silicon chips has accelerated the phasing out of Intel-based Macs. The M1 chip debuted in 2020, and with most of Apple’s Mac lineup now running on Apple silicon, support for older Intel machines is winding down.

On the iPad side, the iPadOS 26 update will reportedly drop support for the 7th-generation iPad, which was first released in 2019. Newer iPads, including the 8th generation and later, are expected to remain compatible.

Time to Upgrade?

While many users keep their devices for several years, Apple’s decision to drop support for older hardware often aligns with performance concerns and the demands of new software features. By limiting updates to more recent models, Apple can optimize its software for newer chips and architectures, particularly those built on Apple silicon.

Users of affected devices should begin considering upgrade options if they want to stay current with the latest features and enhancements. Security updates will remain available for some time, but users will miss out on performance improvements, user interface changes, and new tools expected to launch with the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Apple is expected to unveil these updates at WWDC 2025 on June 9, with developer betas launching shortly afterward and public releases scheduled for the fall.