A maintenance engineer in China did some DIYing and were able to upgrade an M1 Mac to add more RAM and SSD storage (via chongdiantou).

M1 Mac Upgrades

Many, if not all, Apple devices are notoriously difficult to repair or upgrade on your own. Device components are directly soldered to the logic board, like in the Mac mini. But Yang Changshun recently discovered that, while difficult, it’s still possible. They successfully upgraded the SSD and RAM on at least M1 Mac.

Images show SSD and RAM modules being removed from a Mac logic board, and a screenshot of the upgrade storage in macOS. As with any hardware DIY, there are caveats, but any interested person or company now know that it’s at least possible to perform Mac upgrades.