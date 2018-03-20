5 Things Apple Developers Want to See at WWDC18

Over the weekend I reached out to iOS developers to discover their expectations and hopes for WWDC18. I talked to developer and author Erica Sadun, James Thomson of TLA Systems, and Paul Kafasis of Rogue Amoeba Software. They shared what they’d like to see in hardware, software, and even a glimpse into the future.

Each developer has done a Background Mode interview with John Martellaro. You can listen to Ms. Sadun’s interview here, Mr. Thomson’s interview here, and Mr. Kafasis’s interview here.

1. Unified Apps

When it comes to software rumors, Mr. Thomson commented on the rumor that macOS and iOS will have a unified app framework:

The most interesting thing to me is the rumour of some form of unified framework between iOS and macOS. If, true, quite what it will entail is the real question of the conference. Is it just a quick way to get iOS apps running on the Mac? Or is it something that will ultimately replace AppKit on the Mac? Or bring more of the Mac’s features to iOS? PCalc already shares a lot of code between both versions, so this could make my life a lot easier. Or complicate it even further!

2. Stability

Ms. Sadun wants Apple to focus on stability in its software, as well as improvements to developers tools. She says Xcode is “old and creaky and slow and unstable” and wants Swift to become more prominent in developer use.

On the other hand, Mr. Kafasis wants changes to macOS updates, saying that macOS is a mature system and doesn’t necessarily need big updates every year:

Personally, I wouldn’t mind at all if they slowed this down. MacOS works well, and doesn’t need a mandatory update every single year. Unlike the iPhone, OS updates aren’t likely to be driving Mac sales. As a developer, these annual updates wreak havoc on our schedules, and as a consumer, I don’t see a great deal of benefit from them. I absolutely want Apple to continue advancing MacOS, but if they made a public statement discussing a move away from a major update every single year, I would be delighted.

3. New Software

Expected announcements at WWDC18 will be iOS 12, watchOS 5, and the next versions of macOS and tvOS. But Mr. Kafasis also wonders how much more emphasis Apple will place on AR. Will there be more AR news this year? Or will we see Apple make a push into VR now that powerful Mac hardware is available?

