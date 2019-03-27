Have a Third-Gen Apple TV? You’ll Get The New TV App

People who have the third-generation Apple TV model will be able to get the new TV app shown during Monday’s keynote (via AppleInsider).

New TV App

Today Apple released developer betas of its software, and the third-gen model’s Apple TV Software 7.3 beta suggests it will get support for the new TV experience.

New features include Apple TV Channels, which lets customers use their Apple ID to subscribe to an à la carte offering including Showtime, HBO, Starz, Epix, CBS, Smithsonian Channel, and more.

Streaming services are also in the app, like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, EPSN+, ABC, NBC, and more. You can also buy, rent, and watch iTunes movies within the app.

Also within the new app is Apple’s series of original content called Apple TV+, which will premiere this fall.

