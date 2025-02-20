This Is Where Apple Has Cut Cost in iPhone 16e

Apple has introduced cost-cutting measures in its latest iPhone 16e model, balancing affordability with performance. The company has chosen to use the same display as the iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR screen, but with a lower peak brightness of 1,200 nits compared to the iPhone 16’s 2,000 nits.

In terms of camera technology, the iPhone 16e has a single 48MP Fusion camera that includes a 2x Telephoto option, effectively giving users two cameras in one. However, it does not have a wide-angle lens, which is found in more expensive models. Also, it doesn’t support wireless charging; hence, there is no MegSafe.

The design of the iPhone 16e retains the traditional notch instead of the Dynamic Island seen in the iPhone 16. It’s available in just two colors: White and Black. The device also lacks the camera control feature present in the iPhone 16 series.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16e is equipped with a 4-core GPU, slightly less powerful than the 5-core GPU in the iPhone 16. The Action Button is present but may have fewer functions compared to higher-end models.

Despite these cost reductions, Apple has kept important features like the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence capabilities, and the new Apple C1 modem. This approach lets Apple offer a powerful device at a more affordable price point.

The iPhone 16e is expected to appeal to users who want a new iPhone with many of the latest features but at a lower cost than the flagship models.