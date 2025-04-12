This Week in Apple: Top Stories You Need to Know

Apple is putting a delay on having employees in-person for work due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. However, employees are still required to be in-person two days a week.

Indian Government Issues High-Risk Warning for Apple Users

The Indian government has issued a high-risk warning for Apple users due to security vulnerabilities in multiple Apple products, including iOS, macOS, and Safari. The advisory from CERT-In says these flaws could let attackers gain unauthorized access to devices and steal sensitive data. Apple users are urged to update their devices immediately to address these issues.

Apple’s Market Cap Loss Hits $640 Billion Amid Trade Tariffs

Apple’s market capitalization dropped by $640 billion earlier this week following President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. Analysts say the tariffs have heavily impacted Apple’s reliance on China for production, leading to probable price hikes for products like the iPhone. Experts predict that top-tier iPhones could see a $350 increase in pricing due to these challenges.

Apple Expands India Manufacturing Efforts

Apple is adding more manufacturing operations in India as part of its effort to reduce dependence on China. Foxconn and other suppliers are increasing production capacity for iPhones and other Apple products in the country. Reports say Apple hopes to make India a major export hub for its devices in the near future.

iPhone Design Rumors Surface

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 lineup and iOS 19 have sparked discussions among tech enthusiasts. Leaks show that the next iOS version may focus more on design improvements rather than adding new features. Dummy models of the iPhone 17 have also been shown online, giving users an early glimpse of what might be coming.

Apple’s Health Push Expands

Apple is adding new health-focused features across its product lineup. Reports say Beats headphones and AirPods Pro 3 will include heart rate sensors, while the company may also give users access to a digital health coach service. This development is part of Apple’s strategy to expand its ecosystem and offer more options for health monitoring.