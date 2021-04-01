Eve Systems announced on Thursday that it added Thread support for Eve Aqua in its latest firmware update.

Eve Aqua Thread Support

As I wrote in previous Eve announcements, Thread is a new network protocol. Like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Thread lets devices talk to each other, except it’s a mesh-based protocol that doesn’t rely on a central hub device for smart home products.

Eve Aqua is a HomeKit-connected water controller that you connect to an outdoor faucet. It lets you set up customized watering schedule and monitors water consumption. Eve Aqua connects to a Thread network automatically. The Thread network view within the Eve app displays the status and connection quality of the Thread network.

Owners of an Eve Aqua (2nd generation) can enable Thread by downloading and installing the complimentary update from the Eve app. Eve Aqua with Thread requires the Eve app version 5.0 or later, HomePod mini and Eve Aqua (2nd generation).