On Thursday OWC has announced Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter. It lets you add up to two 4K or one 8K external display for your Mac. OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter is available to purchase for US$78.00.

Features

Single display up to 8K @ 30Hz or 8K @ greater than 30Hz with DSC

Dual display up to 4K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 144Hz with DSC, or 8K with DSC

Full Display Potential: DSC (Display Stream Compression) compatible for higher refresh rates

Stunning Visuals: HDR for sharper images, brighter colors, and greater contrast

Hear More: Supports multichannel, high-definition digital audio formats

Energy Efficient: Achieve high resolutions on two displays without draining system resources

By utilizing the latest DisplayPort 1.4 technology, this high-performance adapter delivers up to 4x higher resolution than DisplayPort 1.2. All you need is a single Thunderbolt port to plug it in, and this little wonder’s compact size and bus-powered convenience will open a world of possibilities.