TikTok Follows Instagram And Tests Subscription Ideas

Two of the most popular apps in the App Store, Instagram and TikTok, are starting to introduce subscription options. The short video app’s move was revealed following the Meta-owned photosharing app’s announcement on Wednesday.

TikTok Testing Subscriptions

The Information reported that TikTok was testing the idea of subscriptions. A spokesperson told The MacObserver:

We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.

TikTok became the first non-Meta-owned app to hit three billion downloads last year. However, the ways for fans to support creators or conduct other transactions are relatively limited. At the moment, the Bytedance-owned app only supports tips. This lets users send money to their favorite creators via their profiles. Shopping events have also begun to take place on the platform. Overall though, it is far too early to know what form a subscription would take, and how it would incorporate the powerful For You Page algorithm, which is core to TikTok’s success.