TikTok Introduces New Editing Tools, Photo Mode and More

On Thursday, TikTok announced new editing and creation tools for users. The social media giant has also added other new features.

The new features, now available in the U.S. and “most regions globally”, allows users to edit clips, sounds and texts while also adding other content to TikToks.

TikTok Adds New Editing Tools, Other Features

TikTok users are now able to edit videos directly from the app. In addition to new editing options for TikTok, the company has also added a new Photo Mode, and the ability to create longer descriptions.

The new editing tools include:

Edit clips : Users can now split, trim or stack video clips.

: Users can now split, trim or stack video clips. Edit sounds : Sound editing now allows users to trim and cut sounds, while also setting a duration time.

: Sound editing now allows users to trim and cut sounds, while also setting a duration time. Edit and position text : Similar to the way users can add sounds, editing, positioning and duration is now available for text.

: Similar to the way users can add sounds, editing, positioning and duration is now available for text. Add overlays : Overlays allow users to add photos or videos to create a “picture-in-picture” or “video-in-video” overlays. Perfect for reaction videos.

: Overlays allow users to add photos or videos to create a “picture-in-picture” or “video-in-video” overlays. Perfect for reaction videos. Adjust video speed : Users can speed-up or slow-down the pacing in videos.

: Users can speed-up or slow-down the pacing in videos. Frame content: Users can now frame individual clips, or rotate and zoom clips.

Along with these new features, TikTok is now including a Photo Mode. Taking notes from Instagram, TikTok now allows users to share a “carousel posts of still images that automatically display one after another”. Additionally, users will also be able to add a soundtrack to the experience. Those viewing the images will be able to do so at the pace they choose.

Finally, users are now able to provide longer descriptions to their videos and images made with Photo Mode. Users can now tell a longer story outside of their images and videos, with up to 2,200 characters of space.

While the new photo mode is interesting, it is rather funny considering that Instagram recently got into some hot water with its users for attempting to copy too many features from TikTok.

Of course, TikTok is finding itself in the headlines, though maybe not for the reasons it would hope. From FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr penning an open-letter to Google and Apple to remove the app from their App Stores, to Apple’s CEO of Procurement Tony Blevins resigning over comments made on the platform, it seems TikTok is having trouble avoiding controversy.

What do you think of TikTok’s new features? Let us know in the comments.