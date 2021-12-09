TikTok Makes First Major Online Shopping Move in UK

LONDON – TikTok’s first live shopping event, which started Wednesday, is into its second day. This UK-based event follows on from livestream shopping that it hosted over the Black Friday weekend.

TikTok Live Shopping Event Continues in UK

TikTok is running this event itself, with British TV celebrity Rylan Clark-Neal (pictured below) hosting.

The shopping event also includes appearances from influencers, music, and a quiz. There is an accompanying #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag. Rich Waterworth, TikTok General Manager, UK and EU, told BBC News: