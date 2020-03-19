Tim Cook Announces More Coronavirus Donations

Tim Cook announced on Thursday that Apple is to make a “substantial donation” to the Protezione Civile in Italy. The Apple CEO said this donation will include medical supplies to help them deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Building on $15 Million of Coronavirus Support Donations

Mr. Cook said that “It’s never been more important to support each other.” It was not known at the time of this writing the exact total of this donation.

It’s never been more important to support each other. We’re making a substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers working tirelessly to protect & save lives. Vicini all’🇮🇹 ❤️ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 19, 2020

On Wednesday, Mr. Cook revealed that Apple is supporting Silicon Valley Strong. The community support initiative aims to support vulnerable residents and help the area recover. These latest announcements follow Apple committing $15 million in donations to Coronavirus with healthcare, economic and community efforts.