Tim Cook: Apple Able to Source Ten-Million Masks to Help in Fight Against Coronavirus

Tim Cook announced that Apple has been able to source 10 million masks. In a video posted on Wednesday, he urged people to stay at home and thanked medical staff for their efforts fighting coronavirus.

Tim Cook Urges People to Stay at Home

In the clip, Mr. Cook said that Apple had “sourced, procured, and donated 10 million masks to the medical community in the United States.” In the tweet, he added that the company had also sourced |millions more for the hardest-hit regions in Europe.”

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

The Apple CEO shot the video from his home, adding his voice to those of a number of high-profile figures urging people to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.