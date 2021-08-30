Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will be donating to relief efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. He tweeted the news Monday, but no further details regarding the contribution were actually given.

Apple Donating to Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts

Mr. Cook said that “our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path” and the donation would go towards “relief and recovery efforts on the ground.”

Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida’s path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we’re grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe. Apple will be donating to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 30, 2021

This is far from the first time Apple has made such contributions. For example, it donated to Hurricane Michael recovery and relief efforts back in October 2018.