Tim Cook has spoken out following Wednesday shooting that saw eight people killed in a shooting in the Atlanta-area, Georgia. Six of the victims were Asian, and the Apple CEO said that the atrocity “calls us all to speak up and take action” against anti-Asian violence.

Tim Cook Speaks Out Following Atlanta Shooting

In his tweet, Mr. Cook said “we grieve for those lost” and said that Apple is “is supporting groups working against racism and xenophobia.”

The horrific violence against the Asian community, as evidenced by Tuesday’s murders in Georgia, calls us all to speak up and take action. We grieve for those lost and stand firmly with our Asian family. We’re supporting groups working against racism & xenophobia. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2021

In January, Apple launched its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. The projects announced included the Propel Center, a global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); an Apple Developer Academy in Detroit; and venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs. A month later, the company launched a webpage dedicated to tackling systemic racism, declaring “we have an urgent responsibility to dismantle systemic racism and grow opportunities for people confronting it.”