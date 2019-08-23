‘Tim Cook Calls Donald Trump Directly,’ President Reveals

Tim Cook appears to have found a way to handle Donald Trump. The U.S. President piled praise onto the Apple CEO earlier this week (via CNBC).

Tim Cook ‘a Great Executive’

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, President Trump said Mr. Cook called him “whenever there is a problem.” The President said “that’s why he’s a great executive, because he calls me and others don’t.”

President Trump added:

Others go out and hire very expensive consultants. Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly.

The comments followed a recent meeting between the two men at the White House. Over dinner, The Apple boss is understood to have raised the issues of tariffs with President Trump. The discussion appeared to get him to reconsider his proposed 10 percent tariffs on goods from China, which would have affected iPhones. “The problem was that Samsung, a competitor, his competitor, wouldn’t be paying tariffs, and Tim Cook would. I gotta help him out short-term, because it’s a great American company,” President Trump commented after the dinner.