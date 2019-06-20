Tim Cook Honored With Champion Award for LGBT Efforts

Later this year, organization GLSEN will award Tim Cook with the Champion Award for his efforts in fighting for LGBT rights and equality.

GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth, is pleased to announce that it will honor Apple CEO Tim Cook at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards – Los Angeles. Cook will receive the Champion Award for his ongoing commitment to fighting for LGBTQ rights and creating safe spaces for members of the LGBTQ community. The ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25 at the Beverly Wilshire. Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am grateful to GLSEN for this honor and for all their work to ensure the LGBTQ community is treated with dignity and respect,” said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. “At Apple, our commitment to inclusion helps us do our best work, each and every day. Innovation depends on openness to new ideas, a culture of curiosity and a climate free from shame and stigma — that’s true not only true for Apple, I believe it’s true for everyone.”