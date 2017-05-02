Tim Cook Charity Auction with Lunch at Apple Park, Price Quickly Jumps to $65,000

Apple CEO Tim Cook is once again auctioning off a lunch date for charity, but this time that lunch will take place at Apple Park. While the auction closes on May 16th, 2017, it quickly jumped to $65,000 with six bids from four different rich bidders.

Mr. Cook has offered a coffee or lunch meeting for auction through Charitybuzz every year since 2013. That first event went for $610,000. Subsequent years have brought in between $200,000 and $515,000, with proceeds benefitting the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Human Rights.

CharityBuzz is estimating the value of this auction at $100,000, but that’s a sandbagged number. Mr. Cook remains one of the most respected business leaders on the planet. The winning bidder can bring one additional person, and the “experience will be approximately 1 hour.”

Interestingly, Apple Park itself figures heavily in the auction listing. Apple’s destination-architecture headquarters is set to open in the coming weeks, and it’s mentioned three times in—and in the title of—the auction. It also earned a full paragraph of description, though whether that’s at Mr. Cook’s request/requirement or because Charitybuzz considers it a draw is an unknown.

