Tim Cook Meets Chinese Market Regulator Following Controversy Over Hong Kong Protest App

Tim Cook met the head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, Xiao Yaqing, on Friday. It followed controversy over Apple’s removal of an app used by pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

Tim Cook Goes to China

A statement following the meeting said the discussion covered “a wide range of topics including expanding investment and business development in China, protecting consumer rights and interests, and fulfilling corporate social responsibility”, the South China Morning Post reported. It seems pretty clear that the recent controversy must have been near the top of the agenda too.

The Apple CEO has defended the company’s decision to remove HKMap.live. In a recent email, he told staff that people had used the app “to target individual officers for violence.”