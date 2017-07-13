Tim Cook and Eddy Cue Attend Media Mogul Sun Valley Retreat

Tim Cook and Eddy Cue both attended the exclusive Allen & Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Shutterstock tweeted a photograph of Mr. Cook at the event, which is attended by media moguls and other movers and shakers. It’s hosted by Paul Allen, the Microsoft billionaire who invested heavily in entertainment after leaving Big Redmond.

Sun Valley, as it’s known in short, is part hangout and part opportunity-for-the-big-boys-and-girls to hobnob. By which I mean wheel and deal. Tim Cook and Eddy Cue have both attended the event in recent years, with Apple being one of the biggest media companies on the planet. A who’s who of media and tech execs are at the event. BusinessInsider rounded up many of them, including Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, and Dell CEO Michael Dell, Former eBay CEO John Donahoe, Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus, Snap chairman Michael Lynton, CEO of Nextdoor Nirav Tolia, CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and CFO David Wehner, CEO of Y Combinator Sam Altman, CEO of Warner Brothers Entertainment Kevin Tsujihara, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman, Kleiner Perkins partner and former Electronic Arts exec Bing Gordon, Vice chairman of NBC Universal Ron Meyer, CEO of Discovery Communications David Zaslav, and some fellow named Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffet. [Via 9to5Mac]