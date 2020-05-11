Tim Cook in Class of 2020 Commencement Podcast Series

Tim Cook is to be part of a podcast series offering commencement addresses to the class of 2020 as they are unable to attend their ceremonies in person. The series is from iHeartMedia and features a host of big names in sport, business, and entertainment.

Big Names Join Tim Cook For Commencement Address Podcast

Amongst those joining the Apple CEO in the podcast series are Hillary Clinton, General Stan McChrystal, John Legend, and Eli Manning. “The response to ‘Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020’ has been amazing and we’re honored to have the opportunity to add even more of today’s most exciting voices to help inspire new graduates,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “It’s amazing how quickly this event has come together thanks to the generosity of so many.”

[Tim Cook’s Ohio State University Virtual Commencement Address]

There is also the opportunity for Valedictorians to make an address courtesy of the podcast. Featured Valedictorians will be awarded $50,000 in tuition support by partner Doritos. T-Mobile is supporting a #TossyYourCap TikTok challenge, and State Farm is also partnering up on the project. The Census Bureau is a partner on Commencement Speeches for the class of 2020 too. The series will be available from May 15.