Tim Cook joined the stars of Ted Lasso in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate the imminent release of season two, the first episode of which becomes available to Apple TV+ subscribers on July 23. The event came days after the show picked up 20 Primetime Emmy nominations.

Stars Celebrate ‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two

Also attending the premiere were Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Juno Temple (Keeley), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Moe Jeudy-Lamour (Thierry Zoreaux) and Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca).

Apple TV+ bosses Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht were also there.

Mr. Sudeikis, who created and executive produces the show as well as starring in it, wore a t-shirt with the words ‘Jadon & Marcus & Bakayo’ on it. This refers to the footballers Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bakayo Saka. All three were subjected to a barrage of racist abuse online after missing their penalties in a shoot-out for England vs Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday.