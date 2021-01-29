Tim Cook has written a letter [PDF] on behalf of Business Roundtable to President Biden thanking him for working to preserve DACA.

DACA

Back in 2017, former President Trump tried to suspend an Obama-era immigration program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA. It provided protections for certain undocumented immigrants to defer being deported. If these immigrants had entered the U.S. as children could have a chance to avoid deportation.

These immigrants, popularly called “Dreamers” were eligible to receive a renewable two-year deferment. At the time Apple said it was employing 250 Dreamers. President Biden wants to give permanent legal status to Dreamers. As Tim Cook writes: