Tim Cook Likely to Stay Apple CEO for 3 More Years; Who’s Next?

Tim Cook has spent 13 years as Apple’s CEO, and now he is 63; he can’t be a CEO forever, so who’s next? Cook has not indicated any immediate plans to step down, but the company’s board and executive team are reportedly preparing for an eventual leadership transition, as per Mark Gurman.

These could be the frontrunners:

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams, 61, has long been considered a top candidate for succeeding Cook. Appointed as Apple’s first COO since Cook held the position under Steve Jobs, Williams has overseen the product launch of the Apple Watch. His age may work against him as a long-term successor.

Hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is not yet 50, has emerged as a strong contender for the CEO position. Ternus has gained respect within Apple for his collaborative approach and ability to unify teams. He has also been increasingly visible in product announcements and media appearances.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has steadily risen through the ranks, taking on responsibility for major product lines such as the iPad, Mac, AirPods, and iPhone. He is known for his hands-on approach to product development and his ability to work directly with engineers[1].

However, some within Apple have expressed concerns about Ternus’s readiness for the CEO role. Critics point out his limited involvement in recent major launches like the Vision Pro headset and the now-abandoned electric vehicle project.

While less likely, other names mentioned in succession discussions include:

Craig Federighi, head of software engineering

Deirdre O’Brien, head of retail

Cook has stated that his job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed him. The company reportedly has “very detailed” succession plans in place.

People close to Cook believe he may remain CEO for at least another three years.