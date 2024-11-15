Tim Cook Loses Out to Microsoft CEO and 4 Others as Most Powerful Person in Business

Fortune magazine has unveiled its inaugural list of the 100 Most Powerful People in Business, with Apple CEO Tim Cook ranking sixth. The list, which spans 40 industries and includes leaders from around the globe, places Cook behind five other business titans.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, claimed the top spot, followed by Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Satya Nadella of Microsoft. Rounding out the top five are Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase.

But when it comes to tech giants, Tim Cook was ahead of Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet/Google, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

The list represents a diverse array of industries and geographies, with 70 U.S.-based companies, 15 from Asia, 14 from Europe, and one from the Middle East.

Here are the 2024 Fortune Most Powerful People Top 10:

Elon Musk, CEO and Founder, Tesla and SpaceX Jensen Huang, CEO and Founder, Nvidia Satya Nadella, CEO and Chairman, Microsoft Warren Buffett, CEO and Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman, JPMorgan Chase Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Meta Sam Altman, CEO and Cofounder, OpenAI Mary Barra, CEO and Chairman, General Motors Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet

Fortune ranks power based on more than just revenue or titles. They look at things like industry influence, innovation, wealth, and leadership impact. Alyson Shontell, Fortune’s Editor-in-Chief, described the list as “the authoritative ranking of corporate power as it exists today.”

