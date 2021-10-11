Tim Cook marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. The Apple CEO tweeted out a message recognizing the “rich histories and cultures” of native communities.

Apple CEO Recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Mr. Cook tweeted that on the holiday “we recognize the many native communities whose rich histories and cultures should be celebrated and honored.”

This Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we recognize the many native communities whose rich histories and cultures should be celebrated and honored. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2021

His message follows President Joe Biden becoming the first U.S. President to issue a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Friday. Some places across the U.S have also replaced Columbus Day with this holiday celebrating native communities.