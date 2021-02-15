Tim Cook marked Presidents Day on Monday. The Apple CEO shared a quote from Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Tim Cook Quotes FDR to Mark Presidents’ Day

Mr. Cook tweeted a line from FDR that starts “In these days of difficulty, we Americans everywhere must and shall choose the path of social justice.”

"In these days of difficulty, we Americans everywhere must and shall choose the path of social justice…the path of faith, the path of hope, and the path of love toward our fellow man." – FDR #PresidentsDay — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 15, 2021

It’s far from the first time Mr. Cook has quoted FDR to mark a U.S. holiday. On Independence Day 2017, he tweeted a line from a 1938 speech delivered to the daughters of the American Revolution: