Tim Cook Pays Tribute to Warren Buffett After Retirement News

Apple CEO Tim Cook has paid tribute to Warren Buffett, calling it “one of the great privileges of my life to know him,” following Buffett’s announcement that he will retire as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025.

There's never been someone like Warren, and countless people, myself included, have been inspired by his wisdom. It's been one of the great privileges of my life to know him. And there's no question that Warren is leaving Berkshire in great hands with Greg. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 3, 2025

Cook shared a photo with Buffett at Apple Park and praised the legendary investor for his wisdom and lasting influence.

Buffett’s Unexpected Bet on Apple

Buffett, 94, led Berkshire Hathaway for over six decades and played a pivotal role in shaping investor confidence in Apple. While he initially avoided tech stocks, viewing them as unpredictable, Buffett changed course in 2016 and began acquiring Apple shares. That move proved transformative—both for Berkshire’s portfolio and Apple’s market stature.

At its peak, Berkshire was Apple’s largest institutional shareholder, holding more than $150 billion worth of stock.

Buffett’s shift toward Apple marked a rare departure from his conservative playbook. He came to view Apple not as a tech stock, but as a consumer brand with exceptional loyalty and stable earnings—an investment philosophy that aligned with Berkshire’s long-term outlook. The endorsement from Buffett gave Apple greater credibility among value-focused investors.

Legacy That Shaped Apple’s Investor Confidence

As reported by Reuters, Berkshire Hathaway has since trimmed its Apple holdings, with The Vanguard Group overtaking it in 2024 to become Apple’s top institutional shareholder. Despite the reductions, Berkshire still holds roughly $75 billion in Apple shares and continues to see the company as a major part of its portfolio.

Greg Abel, 62, will succeed Buffett as CEO at the end of the year. Abel has served as Berkshire’s vice chairman for non-insurance operations and was named Buffett’s heir apparent in 2021. The transition was confirmed during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.

Cook’s message underscores Buffett’s lasting legacy—not just in markets, but in the relationships he built with leaders across industries. As Berkshire prepares for a new era under Greg Abel, Buffett exits with admiration from one of the world’s most valuable companies.