Tim Cook Says Apple’s Greatest Contribution to Society Will Be in Health Care

Apple CEO Tim Cook says his company’s biggest contribution to society will be in healthcare. Over the years, Apple has expanded its focus on health technology, adding health-monitoring tools to its devices and developing AI-driven systems to help users manage their health.

The Apple Watch has become central to Apple’s health efforts, giving tools like heart rate tracking, EKGs, AFib alerts, and sleep apnea notifications. Cook says these tools have saved lives by alerting people to serious health problems. AirPods are also being developed as hearing aids with clinical-grade capabilities, hoping to address hearing loss in a way that reduces the stigma of traditional hearing aids.

Apple is working on an AI-powered health coach called “Project Mulberry,” which will analyze data from users’ devices to give personalized wellness advice. This includes fitness tips, food tracking, sleep optimization, and mental health support. The Health app is also being updated to include educational content from medical experts and tools to detect probable health risks early, as highlighted by Tim Cook.

Cook says Apple wants to help people take charge of their health by giving real-time diagnostics and personalized insights. The company is also focusing on privacy, ensuring sensitive data is securely managed.

Apple is exploring new technologies like glucose monitoring, hydration sensing, and blood pressure tracking to add more tools to its ecosystem. A new service called “Health+” is expected in 2026 with iOS 19.4, bringing AI-driven coaching and enhanced health monitoring options.

Tim Cook has said that Apple’s work in healthcare will be its most important legacy. By using its expertise in hardware, software, and services, the company hopes to make healthcare more accessible and change how people manage their well-being.

