Tim Cook Says the Tariffs May Cost Apple $900M This Quarter

Apple expects to take a $900 million hit this quarter due to Trump’s tariffs, CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

The cost impact, projected for the April–June quarter, stems from a 20% levy on products imported from China, where many Apple devices were still sourced earlier in the year.

Cook made it clear that this estimate depends on tariff rates staying unchanged through the end of the quarter. If new tariffs are added or existing ones adjusted, the figure could shift.

While Apple’s January–March quarter saw only limited impact from tariffs due to early supply chain adjustments, Cook warned the current quarter presents a different challenge.

Apple Shifts Supply Chain to India and Vietnam

To reduce future exposure, Apple is shifting its supply chain. Most iPhones sold in the U.S. this quarter will come from India. Other products like iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods are being sourced from Vietnam. Cook emphasized that this pivot helps shield Apple from the steepest tariffs, including the 145% duties recently imposed on some Chinese imports.

Still, Apple remains heavily dependent on China for products sold outside the U.S. According to Cook, about 90% of iPhone production continues to happen there, despite years of efforts to diversify.

Investors React as Uncertainty Grows

Investors reacted sharply. Apple shares dropped nearly 4% in after-hours trading, reflecting concern over both rising costs and growing geopolitical instability. “There’s always risk in the supply chain,” Cook said. “What we learned some time ago was that having everything in one location had too much risk with it.”

Despite these headwinds, Apple posted strong results for the previous quarter. Revenue rose 5% year over year to $95.4 billion, beating expectations. iPhone sales edged up 2% to $46.8 billion, but revenue in Greater China slipped by 2%, down to $16 billion—a sign of growing pressure from local competitors.

According to Wedbush Securities, moving iPhone production to the U.S. would be nearly impossible. Analyst Dan Ives noted it could drive retail prices as high as $3,500 per unit. While Trump continues to push for domestic manufacturing, Apple’s recent $500 billion investment focuses instead on AI infrastructure and training—not iPhone assembly.

Apple’s attempt to outmaneuver tariffs highlights the growing tension between political policy and global tech manufacturing. Whether the $900 million cost projection holds will depend on what happens in Washington over the next two months.