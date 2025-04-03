Tim Cook Sells Apple Stock Worth $24M

Apple CEO Tim Cook executed a sale of 108,136 Apple shares on April 2, 2025, generating a sum exceeding $24 million. The transaction was recorded in official filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares originated from restricted stock units (RSUs) that vested on April 1, part of a time-based stock award issued to Cook in 2020. These RSUs were structured to vest in three equal installments across three years, with the recent sale representing the final tranche.

The granting of restricted stock units is a recurring practice for Apple’s executive compensation, serving as an incentive for continued service. Cook, who has held the CEO position since August 2011, may receive a new RSU grant from Apple to encourage his ongoing leadership. Alongside these time-based RSUs, Cook also receives performance-based RSUs, which are typically vested in October.

In addition to Cook’s transactions, SEC filings detail stock sales by other Apple executives. Jeff Williams and Katherine Adams also sold shares, with valuations of $7,950,684 and $8,664,682, respectively. These transactions reflect standard stock activities among Apple’s senior leadership.

