Tim Cook has said leakers at Apple “do not belong here” in a memo…that was leaked to The Verge. It followed details from a global staff meeting, such as testing demands for unvaccinated employees, being made public via the same publication.

In the memo, Mr. Cook said that staff had made it known that they were “incredibly frustrated” that details of the meeting, as well product details, had leaked. He told employees that ” I share your frustration” and Apple “is doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked.” Most damningly he said: