Tim Cook Successfully Avoided Tariffs in 2019, Can He Do It Again?

Apple CEO Tim Cook finds himself navigating familiar yet increasingly challenging terrain as President Donald Trump’s new tariffs threaten to impact the tech giant’s global supply chain. In 2019, Cook managed to secure exemptions for Apple’s flagship products, including the iPhone and MacBook, through direct discussions with Trump.

This move helped Apple avoid a 15% tariff on Chinese imports, safeguarding its profitability during Trump’s first term. However, with tariffs now reaching unprecedented levels, Cook faces a tougher test in 2025.

The latest tariffs include a 54% rate on goods from China, where approximately 90% of iPhones are manufactured. Other countries where Apple has diversified production—such as India and Vietnam—are also subject to high tariffs, ranging from 26% to 46%.

These measures are expected to increase Apple’s annual costs by billions of dollars, forcing the company to either absorb the financial hit or pass it on to consumers through higher product prices. Analysts estimate that iPhone prices could rise by up to 43%, potentially pushing premium models to nearly $2,300.

Apple has spent years attempting to reduce its reliance on China by expanding manufacturing operations in India, Vietnam, and Malaysia. While this strategy initially seemed effective, Trump’s tariffs have diminished its benefits.

The company’s stock has already plummeted by over 9%, erasing $300 billion in market value—the steepest drop in five years. Analysts warn that without exemptions similar to those secured in 2019, Apple may face reduced profitability and strained operations.

Cook has historically leveraged his close relationship with Trump to negotiate favorable outcomes for Apple. In previous discussions, he highlighted competition with South Korea’s Samsung and emphasized Apple’s contributions to the U.S. economy. Despite these efforts, exemptions are far from guaranteed this time around.