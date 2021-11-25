Tim Cook Thanks ‘ Frontline workers, Scientists, Researchers, And First Responders’ in Thanksgiving Message

Tim Cook has thanked those who have helped fight Covid in a Thanksgiving message. He said they had allowed people “to celebrate together once again.”

Tim Cook’s Thanks Giving Message

In a tweet, the Apple CEO described “togetherness” as “a gift.” He said that the work of “frontline workers, scientists, researchers, and first responders” meant that “so many are able to celebrate together once again.”

Togetherness is a gift. This Thanksgiving, I’m especially grateful to the frontline workers, scientists, researchers, and first responders, whose endless dedication to protecting us and our loved ones is why so many are able to celebrate together once again. Be safe and be well. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 25, 2021

Mr. Cook recently visited his company’s newly rebuilt store at The Grove, and spent time with composter Justin Horwitz.