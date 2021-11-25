Tim Cook Thanks ‘ Frontline workers, Scientists, Researchers, And First Responders’ in Thanksgiving Message

Charlotte Henry

| News
Tim Cook has thanked those who have helped fight Covid in a Thanksgiving message. He said they had allowed people “to celebrate together once again.”

Tim Cook’s Thanks Giving Message

In a tweet, the Apple CEO described “togetherness” as “a gift.” He said that the work of “frontline workers, scientists, researchers, and first responders” meant that “so many are able to celebrate together once again.”

Mr. Cook recently visited his company’s newly rebuilt store at The Grove, and spent time with composter Justin Horwitz.

