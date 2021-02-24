Tim Cook paid tribute to Steve Jobs on Wednesday. It would have been the Apple co-founder’s 66th birthday.

Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs

Mr. Cook, who took over from Mr. Jobs as Apple CEO just weeks before his death, said that the wait “technology brought us together in limitless ways” during the COVID-19 pandemic is “a testament to Steve’s life.” He also said that his predecessor “continue[s] to inspire me every day.”

Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That’s a testament to Steve’s life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/4nluynVjFF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2021

Mr. Cook regularly pays tribute to Mr. Jobs on significant dates – including birthdays and the anniversary of his passing. Mr. Jobs was born on February 24, 1955. He passed away on 5 October 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.