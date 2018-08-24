Tim Cook Signs Letter to Trump on Immigration Laws

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Tim Cook, along with other CEOs, signed a letter to President Trump asking for more consistent and streamlined immigration laws (via Fortune).

[Apple Among 97 Companies in Filing Against Trump’s Immigration Ban]

iLaw

The letter mentions that a lot of employees are stuck in an immigration process that can last over a decade. This forces them to keep renewing their temporary work visas, which can be a hard process too.

Image of Tim Cook and President Trump

Out of fairness to these employees — and to avoid unnecessary costs and complications for American businesses — the U.S. government should not change the rules in the middle of the process. Inconsistent government action and uncertainty undermines economic growth and American competitiveness and creates anxiety for employees who follow the law. In many cases, these employees studied here and received degrees from U.S. universities, often in critical STEM fields.

You can read the full letter on Fortune.com.

[Federal Court Blocks Part of Trump’s Immigration Executive Order]

2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Andrew OrrLee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#29433
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

ILaw 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down 
35 minutes ago
Andrew Orr
Author
Andrew Orr
#29434
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Heh. At first I typed out “iMmigration” but that looked too weird

Vote Up0Vote Down 
31 minutes ago