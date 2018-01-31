Tim Cook Tweets Global Shot on iPhone Campaign

Tim Cook recently tweeted some photos showcasing photos from all around the world as part of the Shot on iPhone campaign. The iPhone camera is considered one of the best in the mobile market, and Apple likes to give a shout out to artists.

Shot on iPhone

Gorgeous #ShotoniPhone photos from around the world taken by lukeshadbolt in Niseko, Japan, @Izkiz in Cappadocia, Turkey and @sarakhanov in Myhove, Ukraine #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/ZsRnI6k8Ut — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 31, 2018

As an iPhone photographer myself, I love that Apple recognizes artists. Art—not just music—is in Apple’s DNA. After all, one of the company’s most famous marketing campaigns is Think Different.

You can also find Shot on iPhone photos on Apple’s Instagram page.