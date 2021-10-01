Tim Cook was out and about in New York City on Friday. He visited staff in a retail outlet, as well as the boss of an app that was included in Apple’s Best of 2020 list.

Business and Pleasure: Tim Cook Takes in Apple Store and Some Art

Mr. Cook visited the Apple Store in SoHo.

Good morning Apple SoHo! 👋 Great to feel the excitement and energy, from team members and customers alike! pic.twitter.com/frOZVgvbMa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

He also met with the co-founders of self-care app shine, which was named in Apple’s ‘Best of 2020’:

Great catching up with @Naomi_NYC and @Marahml to hear about how they're using @TheShineApp to fight stigmas surrounding mental health issues. It’s another powerful example of how technology can be used to help improve people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/QQLn7Kq717 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

Of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to New York City without visiting an art gallery:

Really enjoyed the “INWARD” exhibit at @ICPhotog earlier today. Such a beautiful display of moving photography, and all captured on iPhone! pic.twitter.com/cymaM0aobk — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 1, 2021

Perhaps it is no surprise that Mr. Cook is in New York. Apple recently opened a new retail outlet in The Bronx, meaning it now has one in all five boroughs.