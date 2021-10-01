Tim Cook was out and about in New York City on Friday. He visited staff in a retail outlet, as well as the boss of an app that was included in Apple’s Best of 2020 list.
Business and Pleasure: Tim Cook Takes in Apple Store and Some Art
Mr. Cook visited the Apple Store in SoHo.
He also met with the co-founders of self-care app shine, which was named in Apple’s ‘Best of 2020’:
Of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to New York City without visiting an art gallery:
Perhaps it is no surprise that Mr. Cook is in New York. Apple recently opened a new retail outlet in The Bronx, meaning it now has one in all five boroughs.