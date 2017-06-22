Jeff Gamet Discusses Home Automation and IoT at MacTech Pro Denver

The Mac Observer’s Jeff Gamet will be diving into the Internet of Things and smart home devices at MacTech Pro in Denver on Wednesday, June 28th.

MacTech Pro is a one day event where Apple consultants and IT teams come together to learn what they need to know to stay on top of the Apple-related tech world and improve their business.

Registration costs $499, but with TMO’s special discount that comes down to $299 and includes the full day’s worth of sessions, lunch, and time to network with attendees and sponsor vendors. Even if you’ve attended MacTech Pro in the past it’s worth coming again because you’ll walk away with new business-critical information each year.