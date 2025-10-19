TMO Weekly #3: Apple News Roundup, October 12–19

Apple never stands still, and neither does TheMacObserver. Every week, Cupertino’s ecosystem shifts through a mix of software tweaks, design overhauls, and executive soundbites that hint at what’s next. The Mac Observer Weekly captures that motion, the rhythm of updates, leaks, and decisions that define how Apple builds its future and how users experience it.
This third edition brings together what you might have missed between October 12 and 19: the new Apple TV identity, sweeping M5 hardware releases, fresh Vision Pro details, and policy changes shaping Apple’s next moves. Whether you follow developer betas, streaming strategy, or AI-powered devices, this recap distills the week’s biggest headlines into one clear, fast read.
1. Software & Betas
- Apple TV Rebrand Becomes Visible in iOS 26.1 Beta
- iOS 26.1 Beta 3 Now Available for Developers
- iPadOS 26.1 Beta 3 Now Available for Developers
- visionOS 26.1 beta 3 now available for developers
- Everything new Apple added in iOS 26.1 developer beta 3
- Code change in iOS 26.1 hints at new third-party AI integrations
- iPadOS 26.1 to bring the Apple Vision Pro app to iPad
- AirPods Public Beta Firmware 8B5014c Arrives Ahead of iOS 26.1
- Apple releases iOS 26.1 public beta 3
- Apple releases iPadOS 26.1 public beta 3
- Apple releases macOS 26.1 public beta 3
- Apple releases tvOS 26.1 public beta 3
- Apple releases visionOS 26.1 public beta 3
- Microsoft Office iOS apps are starting to get Liquid Glass
2. Apple TV, Streaming, and Media
- Apple and NBCUniversal launch Apple TV and Peacock bundle with big savings
- Eddy Cue explains why Apple TV no longer needs the “Plus”
- Eddy Cue says Sports Streaming has “Gone Backwards” before F1 deal
- Apple confirms F1: The Movie Streaming on Apple TV this December
- Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini updates look imminent after inventory dips
- Eddy Cue Says Apple TV Subscribers Far Exceed 45 Million Estimate
- Apple TV Apprenticeships: A Gateway to Production Careers
3) M5 Hardware, Chips, iPad, Mac, and AirPods
- Apple’s new M5 chip lands with 4× AI GPU boost, faster Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth
- Apple refreshes the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip
- Apple’s new M5 Chip Makes Mac Gaming a Reality with Ray Tracing
- MacBook Pro M5 vs M4: is the Upgrade Worth it?
- New 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 ships without a charger across Europe
- Apple’s No Charger Decision for MacBook has nothing to do with EU Rules
- Apple teases New MacBook Pro with M5 Chip ‘coming soon’
- Apple MacBook Air M5: Why It’s Still Missing and What to Expect Next
- Apple’s M5 feels like the A19 Pro Rebuilt for Macs
- iPad Pro jumps to M5: 3.5× faster on-device AI, Wi-Fi 7 and faster storage
- M5 iPad Pro: Why memory bandwidth beats core counts
- M5 iPad Pro Spec Split: RAM, CPU Cores, and Nano-Texture Glass
- iPad Pro M5 vs iPad Pro M4: What’s Actually Different
- iPad Pro (M5) vs iPad Air (M3): Mega Comparison
- iPad Pro M5 vs MacBook Air M4: What Fits Your Workflow
- iPad Pro M5 vs Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: What’s the Better Choice?
- Apple Introduces Black Magic Keyboard for iPad Air
- The M5 iPad Pro Can Finally Talk Directly to Your Smart Home Devices
- Did you know? AirPods Pro 3 are IP57 — and the case is too
- Use AirPods Pro 3 as a Hearing Aid: setup, battery, and pro tips
- Apple Prepares H3 Chip for Future AirPods with Better Audio Quality
4. Vision Pro and Mixed Reality
- Apple Vision Pro gets the M5 chip, smoother 120 Hz rendering, longer battery life, and a comfier Dual Knit Band
- Apple Vision Pro (M5) vs Original Vision Pro: What’s New and Different
- Vision Pro M5 vs Meta Quest 3: Price, Performance, and Purpose
- Vision Pro M5 vs PlayStation VR2: Comparison of Apple’s Headset and Sony’s VR
- Apple Vision Pro to Add PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Support in November
- Apple adds two new Vision Pro accessories: Logitech Muse and Dual Knit Band
- Dual Knit Band fixes Vision Pro’s biggest pain point — comfort
- M5 Vision Pro still has 16GB RAM, no memory upgrade confirmed
- Apple leaves the original M2 Vision Pro out of trade-in
- Apple cuts Vision Pro M5 price in the UK by £300 from last year’s model
5. Business, Policy, iPhone, and Everything Else
- Tim Cook confirms iPhone Air coming to China next week
- Tim Cook Receives Custom Labubu Gift During Shanghai Visit
- Cook tells China that Apple will keep investing despite US pressure
- Apple Seeks Law Change in India to Protect iPhone Production Plans
- Apple invests $600 million in renewable energy growth
- Apple Donates to Tsinghua University to Support Future Climate Leaders
- Apple faces new App Store age-verification rule in California
- Apple is building a $350 smart home hub in Vietnam for 2026 release
- Apple code hints at imminent GM car key support
- Apple Still Testing Face ID for Macs, But Launch Could Take Years
- Apple is ready to announce three major products this October
- Apple team reveals what drove the iPhone 17 front camera redesign
- iPhone 17 Tap-to-Rotate and Tap-to-Zoom explained
- Wi-Fi 7 iPhones are basically Wi-Fi 6E with better marketing
- Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Cost Less Than Expected
- Ex-Apple CEO calls OpenAI Apple’s ‘First True Rival’ since the 1990s
- Messenger on Mac Nears End as Meta Moves Users to the Web
- iPhone Users Want a Clear Cache Button in iOS for apps
- User says their Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max turns Pink after weeks of use
- iPhone 15 Pro Max sent for Battery Repair returns completely shattered
- Meta does it again: Poaches another top AI Exec from Apple
- Steve Jobs Honored with U.S. Innovation $1 Coin
End of recap. For tips, corrections, or follow-ups, keep visiting TMO.