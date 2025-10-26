TMO Weekly #4: Apple News Roundup, October 20–26

This week, Apple Inc. continued to move at full speed, markets rallied, hardware headlines piled up, and software bugs still grabbed attention. From the stock setting a new high ahead of earnings to reports of iOS glitches and new product launches, the company remained in the spotlight across multiple fronts.
Behind the hardware hype and service expansions, regulatory pressure and industry shifts gained traction. On the legal and ecosystem side, Apple faced fresh challenges in Europe and China while expanding its ambitions in streaming, AI, and spatial computing. The week’s developments reflect a company balancing innovation and scrutiny in equal measure.
1. Markets & Earnings Momentum
- Apple’s stock sets new record ahead of quarterly results
- Apple’s Mac Shipments Jump 15% in Q3 as Windows 10 support ends
- Apple iPhone shipments in India jumped 47 percent in Q3 2025
- Nikkei: Apple reduces iPhone Air output, boosts iPhone 17 lineup
2. iPhone & iOS: Features, Bugs, Roadmap
- iPhone 17 Series Off to a Stronger Start Than iPhone 16
- After pink iPhones, new ‘Colorgate’ reports claim uneven camera bump shades
- You’re not imagining it, the iOS 26 Keyboard is Broken
- Even after multiple betas, iOS 26 still can’t fix its uneven icons on Lock Screen
- Reverse Charging Works: Use your iPhone to charge an Apple Watch
- iOS 26.1 Beta 4 changes: what’s added, what’s fixed
- iOS 26.1 beta 4 gives users a choice: ‘Clear’ or ‘Tinted’ Liquid Glass
- iOS 26.1 beta 4 now available for users
- iOS 26.1 will let third-party photo apps back up images automatically
- iOS 18.7.1 Bug Turns Action Button Settings into Developer Code
- Apple may skip 19 and go straight to ‘iPhone 20’ for 20th anniversary
- Apple’s A20 chip could push iPhone prices even higher next year
- Leak says iPhone Fold will use Apple’s A20 Pro chip built on 2nm
- Apple to Introduce a New iPhone Form Every Year Through 2028
- This iPhone 17 Pro Color Lineup Would Sell Out in Minutes
- iPhone users ask Apple to add clear-colored icons in iOS 26
- A 2012 receipt reveals Apple once used to charge for iOS updates
- Adobe’s Indigo camera app nears iPhone 17 support, but selfies will wait
3. iPad, Mac & macOS: Hardware, Apps, Reviews
- M5 iPad Pro Review Recap: Fast, Efficient, Waiting on iPadOS
- iFixit teardown shows small repair wins in M5 MacBook Pro
- Users say macOS Tahoe made their M1 iMacs “Unusable”
- Mac users deserve a Cloud Time Machine, not just iCloud Sync
- Apple’s Foldable iPad Could Cost $3,000 and Arrive No Sooner Than 2029
- Apple wins patent for optical Apple Pencil that could work on Mac and iPhone
- The Most Underrated iPad Feature is the One You’ll Use the Most
- The M5 iPad Pro’s Best Speed Upgrade Isn’t in the Benchmarks
- Apple Polishing Cloth is compatible with the new M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro
- macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 4 now available to developers
4. Wearables & Audio
- AirPods 4 vs AirPods 3: Is it time to Upgrade?
- Are Beats Solo 4 Noise Cancelling? Here’s the Real Answer
- Walmart grabs exclusive Beats Solo 4 and Solo Buds colors at lower prices
- Apple Watch SE vs. Series 10: Is It Worth Paying More?
- Apple Watch Ultra 4 rumors: design tweaks, smarter health, and a microLED reality check
- Apple Watch fall detection helped save a 77-year-old, here’s what made the difference
5. Vision Pro & Spatial Computing
- Vision Pro M5 vs Galaxy XR – Apple finally meets a match?
- Apple releases new Vision Pro Developer Strap for faster Mac connections
- New M5 Vision Pro now ships with “Product of Vietnam” label
- Apple hosts “Meet with Apple” as Vision Pro M5 hits stores
- visionOS 26.1 public and developer beta 4 now available
6. Services, Streaming & Apps
- Apple TV, Apple Music, and App Store outage hits millions, now resolved
- Apple TV Subscribers Can Watch MLS Playoffs Without Season Pass
- Apple TV Confirms Shrinking Season 3 Release Date
- Apple TV’s Hit Thriller Hijack Returns in January with weekly episodes
- Apple interested in Warner Bros. Discovery library for Apple TV
- Apple TV drops full trailer for Pluribus from Breaking Bad creator
- “Great Ideas Start on Mac”: Apple’s Latest Ad Uses Jane Goodall’s Voice
- Spotify for iOS now lets you search for and follow venues
- Chrome for iOS quietly revives Reader Mode with a slick new animation
- New YouTube UI looks like inspired by Apple’s iOS 26
- Google app on iOS sending users to AI mode using push alerts
- Gemini sees strong growth and part of credit goes to Apple Store
- OpenAI’s new web browser ChatGPT Atlas is now available globally on macOS
- Apple Music on macOS Tahoe is a mess and users have had enough
- Apple’s new M5 devices are now available in Apple Stores starting today
- Apple brings ‘Video in the car’ to CarPlay with iOS 26, pending automaker support
7. Policy, Legal, Safety & Industry Moves
- Apple takes EU to court, calling Digital Markets Act “intrusive and unlawful”
- UK follows EU path, labels Apple and Google as ‘Strategic Market Status’ Firms
- Apple returns to court over App Store commission dispute
- Apple finds support from appeals judges in Epic App Store fight
- Apple to Face Billions in Damages After UK Finds Market Abuse in App Store
- Apple warns it could disable App Tracking Transparency across Europe
- Apple confirms removal of controversial dating apps after safety breaches
- GM will remove CarPlay from future gas cars too, executives say
- Apple and SpaceX could soon work together for satellite 5G support
- Apple Wallet adds another US state with West Virginia digital IDs
- Apple helps fund Trump’s White House $300 million renovation project
- Is ‘[email protected]’ Legit? No — here’s what to do
- Jon Prosser says he’s talking to Apple despite court default
- Apple Veteran’s New Mac App Sky Gets Acquired by OpenAI
- Recent Windows issues is a reminder that macOS is a better choice
As Apple closes out October, the company stands at a familiar crossroads, pushing fresh ideas while defending old ones. The next week will show whether its momentum carries into earnings season or slows under the weight of regulation and user frustration.