TMO Weekly #5: Apple News Roundup (Oct 27 – Nov 02, 2025)

Apple closed October with one of its busiest stretches of the year. Across seven days, it shipped final Release Candidates for iOS 26.1, posted record-breaking earnings, and fueled fresh hardware speculation. From the M5 iPad Pro teardown to Apple’s $4 trillion valuation milestone, every corner of the ecosystem saw movement.
The week also mixed serious and strange, trade-secret lawsuits, smartglasses patents, political photo-ops in Tokyo, and a viral debate over Apple’s overly cautious AI. Together, the stories painted a picture of a company still expanding its reach while defending its edges in courtrooms, labs, and markets around the world.
1) Earnings, Markets, Forecasts & Executive Signals
- Apple Reaches $4 Trillion Market Cap for the First Time
- Apple might cross $100 billion in annual services revenue this year
- Apple Posts Record Q4 2025 Results With $102.5B Revenue, $27.5B in Profit
- Apple Q4 2025 Breakdown: Which Products Made the Most Money
- Apple expects double-digit growth for what could be its best Holiday Quarter
- Bank of America boosts Apple Stock Price Target to $320 before Q4 report
- Tim Cook admits Apple underestimated iPhone 17 demand
- Trump halved tariffs after meeting Xi, Apple avoids billions in extra costs
- TSMC benefits from high demand for iPhone 17 chips
- Tim Cook part of high-profile Tokyo dinner hosted by Trump
- At Tokyo event, Trump says Tim Cook has “done more than the entire group”
2) Software Releases, RCs & App Updates
- Apple releases iOS 26.1 RC: Here is what’s new
- Apple releases iPadOS 26.1 RC – beta now available for iPad
- Apple releases macOS 26.1 RC: What’s New and How to Get it
- Everything in macOS Tahoe 26.1: Apple’s Official Release Notes
- watchOS 26.1 RC Available Now: Here’s What’s Inside
- Apple Seeds tvOS 26.1 Release Candidate for Apple TV
- visionOS 26.1 RC now live for Apple Vision Pro testers
- All 25+ New Shortcuts Actions Introduced in iOS 26: Here’s Everything You Can Do
- Spotify launches rebuilt Apple TV app with video and lyrics support
- WhatsApp finally comes to Apple Watch, starting with iOS beta testers
- App Store updates improve how developers submit and promote apps
- Adobe updates Indigo app for iPhone 17 series with partial support
- How to Fix Apple Podcasts Not Working
- How to Play PS5 Games on Your Mac (Yes, It Actually Works)
3) Devices, Roadmap & Component Rumors
- iPhone 18’s new Camera Control button could drop one key sensor
- 20th Anniversary iPhone could drop physical buttons for haptic design
- No Black again? iPhone 18 Pro might launch in three new colors
- Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro could bring DSLR-style variable aperture control
- Apple Stockpiles Key Parts for Its Long-Rumored Foldable iPhone
- Apple plans OLED screens for iPad mini, iPad Air, and MacBook lineup
- Apple’s next iPad mini aims for iPhone-like water resistance
- Apple to Introduce LOFIC Camera Sensors with 2027 iPhone Lineup
- Report: Vapor Chamber Cooling coming to M6 iPad Pro in 2027
- M6 MacBook Pro: Everything We Know About the Model So Far
- Apple’s new patent shows how its smartglasses might track your eyes invisibly
4) Platforms, Wallet, Car & Maps
- Toyota Integrates Apple Maps EV Routing in CarPlay for New Electric Models
- Apple expands iPhone Car Keys to more automakers
- Apple Wallet Will Soon Let You Add a U.S. Passport for TSA Travel
- Apple Pay No Longer Helps You Keep T-Mobile’s AutoPay Discount
- Apple Plans to Add Search Ads Inside Maps by 2026
5) Legal, Policy & Regulation
- Judge decertifies Apple App Store antitrust class action after “alarming” data errors
- Apple Has Weeks to Comply with EU Rules Forcing iPhone Compatibility
- Apple met EU officials 76 times while spending $8M on Lobbying
- Apple Files Motion to Move Fintiv Lawsuit from Georgia to Texas
- Oppo engineer openly leaked Apple Watch trade secrets in staff presentation
- Apple Updates App and App Store In-App Purchase Prices in Three Countries
6) AI, Research & Next-Gen Services
- Apple’s AI Dataset Aims to Perfect Photo Editing from Prompts
- Apple’s Foundation AI is too cautious to be helpful
- Tim Cook confirms upgraded Siri and more AI partners ahead for next year
7) Product Care, Teardowns, Human Stories & Oddities
- iFixit: M5 iPad Pro gets small repair wins but remains hard to fix
- Inside Apple’s Boulder Labs: Where AirPods Pro 3 Were Perfected
- The Real Reason You Can’t Type by Muscle Memory on iPhone
- iOS 26.0.1 breaks scrolling for some banking apps
- Apple Will Donate to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Melissa
- Apple’s Family Sharing Was Supposed to Help. It Hurt a Divorced Mother Instead
- Apple Wins Partial Victory in AirPods Pro Crackling Case
- AirPods Pro 3 Users Hear Sharp Whistle at 39,000 Feet: Here’s What’s Happening
- Apple opens Self Service Repair for iPhone 17 lineup: parts, prices, manuals
- Apple Reportedly Didn’t Reduce iPhone Air Production
- iPhone 17e could feature a Pro like Dynamic Island
As November begins, Apple shifts from announcements to deliveries. The 26.1 updates are nearly ready for release, the holiday quarter is in full swing, and the next hardware wave is already forming. For investors, developers, and everyday users, the week’s news signals a simple truth: Apple’s ecosystem is entering another cycle of growth—louder, faster, and more connected than ever.