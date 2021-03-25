T-Mobile announced on Thursday that it completed the rollout of its anti-spam STIR/SHAKEN technology.

STIR/SHAKEN

This feature makes it harder for phone spammers to harass people. The FCC set a deadline for all carriers to implement this feature; T-Mobile says it’s the first to do so. T-Mobile currently provides STIR/SHAKEN implementations with AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum Voice from Charter Communications, UScellular, and Verizon Wireless as well as Altice USA, Bandwidth, Brightlink, Clear Rate, Google Fi, Inteliquent, Intrado, Magicjack, Peerless, and Twilio.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile:

To date, T-Mobile has protected over 80 million customers from more than 33 billion suspect calls – and counting. With the combination of Number Verification, free Caller ID and the scam blocking tools in Scam Shield, and by working with network providers of all sizes, we are providing the industry’s most comprehensive scam and spam protection for free to all our customers and working every day to make scammers jobs impossible.

STIR/SHAKEN is a way for the network to verify that a call is legitimate. T-Mobile implemented it into its Scam Shield feature.